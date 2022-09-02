Candidates must note that it will be a computer-based examination, which will be conducted in November. It is to be noted that only those candidates who have completed their graduation in engineering are eligible

The registration process for the Staff Selection Commission Junior Engineer (SSC JE) 2022 examination is going to end today, that is 2 September. All the candidates who have not registered for the exam can do so by visiting the official website of SSC. Candidates must keep in mind that the link to apply for the exam will remain active till 11 pm today. The last date to pay the online fee is 3 September, and the date of the window for application form correction and online payment of correction charges will be 4 September. Candidates must note that it will be a computer-based examination, which will be conducted in November. It is to be noted that only those candidates who have completed their graduation in engineering are eligible.

Steps for registration:

After landing on the homepage of the official website of SSC, click on the “Apply” link.

A new page will be presented on your screen. Now, click on the link which reads as “JE”.

Now, click on the “SSC JE 2022” link visible on the page that has opened up.

Then, key in the required login details, and fill the application form.

Pay the application fee after you are done with the application process.

Click on the “Submit” button, and submit your application.

Download the confirmation page, and keep its hard copy for the future reference.

Age limit

Age limit for various posts of JE is 30 years. However, SC and ST will be getting an age-relaxation of 5 years. In case of OBC candidates, it will be 3 years. While for the PWD unreserved, PWD OBC, PWD SC/ST will get an age-relaxation of 10, 13, 15 years, respectively.

Exam pattern:

SSC JE examination comprises two papers. Paper 1 will consist of 200 marks and paper 2 will consist of 300 marks. There is negative marking for every wrong answer in the paper 1 of SSC JE.

Selection process:

The selection process of this exam is divided into three stages. These are Paper 1 (computer-based test), Paper 2 (descriptive test), and document verification.

Application fee:

The candidates are needed to pay an application fee of Rs. 100. Candidates belonging to the category of female, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), or Ex-Serviceman (ESM) are exempted from the fees.

