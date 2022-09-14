As per the official notice, the examination will take place on 14, 16, 18 and 20 December. It should be emphasized that there would be no change in the examination schedule in case any day of the examination schedule is declared as a Public Holiday.

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI CA Foundation exam will be conducted in the month of December. Those who wish to appear for the exam may submit their application for the same from today, 14 September on the official web portal at icai.org. As per the official notice, the examination will take place on 14, 16, 18 and 20 December. It should be emphasised that there would be no change in the examination schedule in case any day of the examination schedule is declared as a Public Holiday. The last date to apply for the December exam is 4 October 2022. The exam this year will happen at 8 overseas locations including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Thimphu (Bhutan), Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuwait and Muscat.

The deadline for submitting a late fee via an online examination application form is 9 October. For Indian centres, the application fee stands at Rs 1500. For candidates from Kathmandu and Bhutan, the application fee is Rs 2,200. For Overseas Centre(s), the application fee for places excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s) is US$325.

What are the steps to apply for ICAI CA Foundation 2022?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of the Institute at icai.org.

Step 2: Go to the link provided for SSP on the homepage.

Step 3: Sign in using your ICAI login credentials or make a new account.

Step 5: Fill in your ICAI application form and then upload your documents.

Step 6: Pay the ICAI application fee and then submit the form.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of your ICAI form for future reference.

Here is the official ICAI notice on the foundation exam.

Candidates of Foundation Examinations will be allowed to opt for English or Hindi medium for answering papers. Detailed information will be found in guidance notes hosted at the official website. The candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates related to the exam.

