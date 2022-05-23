REET 2022: Deadline to register for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers ends today, check details

As per the schedule, the REET 2022 exam will be conducted on 23 and 24 July. Applicants will be able to download their admit cards on 14 July, and the time is 4 pm. For more updates and information, candidates are directed to visit the official website regularly

The deadline to register for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 is today, 23 May. Those applicants who have generated their challan can submit their application form by visiting the official website at reetbser2022.in.

Candidates applying for REET 2022 (Level 1 and 2) teachers’ recruitment posts can make the required changes to their application form from 25 May (10 am onwards). The last day to make the corrections is 27 May 2022.

For the unversed, there are two examinations that will be held under REET 2022. Candidates appearing for paper 1 (Level 2) can teach classes 6 to 8, while candidates who attempt paper 2 (Level 1) can teach classes 1 to 5.

As per the schedule, the REET 2022 exam will be conducted on 23 and 24 July. Applicants will be able to download their admit cards on 14 July, and the time is 4 pm.

Exam timing:

Paper 1 (Level 2) will begin from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

Paper 2 (Level 1) will commence from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Find official notice here.

Here are a few steps to apply for REET 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at reetbser2022.in

Step 2: Applicants need to generate a challan and also fill up the application form

Step 3: Before submitting the form, candidates are requested to check the details

Step 4: Keep a printout of the same for future use and reference

Application fee:

Those aspirants who are opting for only one exam (either paper 1 or 2) will have to pay an application fee of Rs 550. While those who are attempting for both papers will have to pay an online application fee of Rs 750.

For more updates and information, candidates are directed to visit the official website regularly.

