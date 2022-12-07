The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) has invited applications from those who have qualified in the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2022 for the collection of their pass certificates. The candidates will have to log in to the certificate collection link and then download the application form. Aspirants have to bring a printed copy of the REET application form to the distribution centre specified to collect their certificates. An official notification was also released regarding the same.

Here is the link

REET is a Teacher Eligibility Test conducted by the Board of Secondary Education of Rajasthan for assessing the candidature of Primary and Upper-Primary level Teachers eligible to teach in state schools.

What are the steps to download the REET certificate collection application form?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of REET at reetbser2022.in

Step 2: Go to the link that reads, “REET 2022 के प्रमाण-पत्र प्राप्ति हेतु आवेदन पत्र.”

Step 3: Fill in the REET roll number and date of birth and submit it

Step 4: Fill in the application form and download the confirmation

Step 5: Print the REET confirmation for future use

Here is the direct link to get the REET certificate collection application form

The result of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers was announced on 29 September. The test was conducted on 23 and 24 July 2022 and answer keys were published on 18 August 2022. The exam was conducted for two levels. Level 1 was for the position of primary teachers and level 2 was for the position of secondary teachers.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.