REET 2022 admit card likely to be released today, check steps to download here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to issue the admit card for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 today, 19 July. Once the admit card is released, candidates who have applied for REET 2022 will be able to download their hall ticket from the official website at reetbser2022.in.

BSER Ajmer has already issued the REET exam city intimation slips on the official website. The advance release of the intimation slips informs candidates about their centres and exam city for the REET 2022. This year, REET will be held on 23 and 24 July. Paper 1 is to be held from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM while the scheduled timing for paper 2 is from 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

Here is how you can download the REET admit card:

Go to the REET official website at reetbser2022.in.

Go to the REET admit card link.

Fill in your REET registration number along with other details and then click on submit.

Your REET admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and print your REET admit card for future.

REET Paper 1 will be conducted for those candidates who want to teach in Classes 1 to 5 in primary schools. REET Paper 2 will be held for those candidates who want to teach in upper primary schools from Classes of 6 to 8. Candidates who appear for, and quality, both the papers will be able to teach Classes 1 to 8.

The examination will consist of objective type questions. Based on their scores in the exam, the candidates would be shortlisted for the next part, which is the interview. REET is held once a year for the process of hiring or recruiting for teachers in government schools across Rajasthan. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official web portal for regular updates on the exam.

