The Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Ltd), Mumbai will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Technician (Mechanical / Electrical / Instrumentation) Trainee today, 16 January. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website up to 5 pm. For the unreserved/EWS category candidates, the age requirement is 29 years. For SC and ST applicants, the age limit is 34 years and for the OBC category applicants, the age limit is 32 years as on 1 December 2022. Through this recruitment drive, RCF Ltd will fill up a total of 66 vacancies in the organisation.

Candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 700. SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM and female candidates have been exempted from payment of the application fee.

Read the official notice here.

Vacancy Details (Total – 66)

Technician (Mechanical) Trainee: 38 vacancies

Technician (Electrical) Trainee: 16 openings

Technician (Instrumentation) Trainee: 12 posts

Check the steps to apply for the RCFL Recruitment 2022:

Go to the official website

On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitment’ tab.

Then click on the link for Technician (Mechanical / Electrical / Instrumentation) Trainee application.

Candidates need to register themselves and proceed with the application form.

Fill up the application form correctly, pay the necessary fee and submit it as asked.

Save and download the form and keep a printout of the RCFL Recruitment 2022 for future reference.

Check the direct link here.

Candidates who are selected will undergo training for one year. They will also be paid a consolidated stipend of Rs 9,000. During the training period, hostel accommodation or a quarter on-sharing basis (free of cost) will be provided to the candidates. Medical facilities will also be provided, as per the notice.

Before applying for the desired post, candidates are advised to read the notification. More information on educational qualification, salary, and other benefits are mentioned in the official notice.

