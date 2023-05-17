The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education released the Class 8 exam results today, 17 May. Students who appeared for the Class 8 Board exams can check their scores at Rajasthan Shala Darpan portal, rajshaladarpan.nic.in. This year, students will be awarded grades instead of percentage of marks. This evaluation process will help provide a comprehensive assessment of student’s performance. Alternatively, candidates can also access their marksheets on on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Around 13 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class 8 board exam this year. To check their RBSE 8th results 2023 online, students will need their board roll numbers, district name and date of birth.

The scorecard will mention the name of the student, roll number, subjects appeared for, father’s and mother’s name, date of birth, school name, marks secured in each subject and overall grade. Students are advised to check the spellings and all other details minutely.

Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2023: How to check scores online

– Go to the official website – rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

– Click on the link to check ‘Class 8 board result’ given on homepage.

– Key in the required information and proceed to login.

– Check your result and download it for future reference.

Earlier, Rajasthan’s Primary and Secondary Education Minister, BD Kalla took to Twitter and informed that the Class 8 Board results would be announced online at 12 pm. “The result of the eighth board examination, 2023 will be released online on 17 May 2023 at 12 noon,” the minister wrote in Hindi.

आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा, 2023 का परीक्षा परिणाम दिनांक 17 मई 2023 को दोपहर 12 बजे ऑनलाइन जारी किया जाएगा।

आठवीं बोर्ड परीक्षा में लगभग 13 लाख विद्यार्थियों ने भाग लिया है। — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) May 16, 2023

Here is the direct link to check Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2023.

Last year, nearly 15 lakh students took the Class 8 Board exam while 95.5 percent of them passed. Notably, no merit list was released to avoid unhealthy competition among students.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.