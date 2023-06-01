The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare Class 5 results today, 1 June at 1:30 pm. Students who took the examination can check their results on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajresults.nic.in. To pass the exams, Class 5 students must obtain a minimum of 33 percent in every subject. A total of 14,68,130 students appeared this year in the Rajasthan Board Class 5 examination. Bulaki Das Kalla, Minister for department of Primary and Secondary Education, will announce the results in a press conference at the Bikaner IT Service Center.

The RBSE Class 5 result 2023 will mention the student’s name, school name, marks, roll number, parents’ name etc. The marksheet can be downloaded using the roll number on the admit card. The board will continue with its decision to not release the merit list or toppers list. The decision has been made in favor of encouraging healthy competition. The exams were held in the state from 13 to 21 April.

RBSE Class 5 Result 2023: Steps to Check

Step 1- Visit the official RBSE website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2 – Click on the homepage link “RBSE Class 5 Result 2023”.

Step 3 – Fill out the required information.

Step 4 – Find your RBSE Class 5 Result 2023.

RBSE conducts board exams for students in grades 5 and 8. The Rajasthan board declared the RBSE Class 8 result 2023 on 18 May.

The RBSE class 8 exams were taken by approximately 13 lakh students this year. A total of 12,33,702 candidates passed out of 13,05,355. The pass percentage was recorded at 94.50.

In total, 2947 girls earned A grades in Ajmer, while 1682 boys received grade A. On the other hand, 10,959 girls and 10,183 boys received grades B in Ajmer.

In addition, the Board declared the Class 12 Science and Commerce results on 19 May. The pass percentage was recorded at 95.65 for the Science stream and 96.93 for the Commerce stream. A total of 92.35 percent of students cleared the exam under the Arts stream.

