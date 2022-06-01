RBSE Class 12 Result 2022: Rajasthan BSER Commerce & Science results to be out at 2 pm

To access the Class 12 results, students need to submit their BSER exam roll numbers as mentioned on the admit card and dates of birth on the official website

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is all set to declare the Class 12 results today, 1 June. The Board will be announcing the results for the Science and Commerce streams at 2 pm. The RBSE administrator Laxmi Narayan Mantri will declare the results at a press conference.

Soon after the announcement is made, a link will be activated on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Following this, students can go can check their scores. To access the Class 12 results, students need to submit their BSER exam roll numbers as mentioned on the admit card and dates of birth on the official website.

More than 2.5 lakh students appeared for the RBSE 12th exams that concluded in April 2022. Nearly, 2.3 lakh students attempted for Class 12 Science and 27,339 students appeared for Class 12 Commerce stream.

Here’s how to download RBSE 12th Result 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads – ‘RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result' on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, students need to enter their details including roll number and registration number

Step 4: Then click on submit, within a few seconds the results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the RBSE 12th Result 2022 results for future use

Students can also directly check their results on this widget below:

On the RBSE 12th result scorecards, details like the candidate's full name, roll number, school name, total marks, pass or fail status, and marks scored in each subject among others will be mentioned. The Board conducted the Class 12 exams from 24 March to 26 April this year, keeping in mind the COVID-19 precautions and measures.

Last year, over 99 percent of students qualified in RBSE 12th result. As per reports, in the Science stream, the pass percentage was 99.52 percent and in the Commerce stream, the pass percentage was 99.73 percent last year.