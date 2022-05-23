RBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Rajasthan Board likely to announce results today, check how to download

The result will be announced through a media briefing by RBSE Secretary Arvind Sengwa and DP Jaroli. Soon after the address to media, the results for Class 10 and 12 will be available for students to download on the official website

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is likely declare the Class 10 and 12 results today. RBSE took to their official Twitter handle and said that the results for class 10 and class 12 board exams will be announced ‘soon’. However, the exact date is still unknown to the students.

This year, more than 20 lakh students have appeared for the Rajasthan class 10th and 12th results. Once the results are released, students can check their scores by visiting the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. As a large number of students took the exams, it is likely that the results for both class 10 and class 12 might be announced separately.

Here are few steps on how to check Class 10, 12 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the Rajasthan Class 10 and 12 result link that will be made available on the homepage.

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidate needs to enter their name, class, and other credentials on the given section.

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the RBSE Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Rajasthan 10th and 12th result and keep a printout of the same for future use.

According to a News18 report, the result will be announced through a media briefing by RBSE Secretary Arvind Sengwa and DP Jaroli. Soon after the address to media, the results for Class 10 and 12 will be available for students to download on the official website. Students can download the mark sheet from websites including rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students who appeared for the board exams need to score at least 33 percent marks in every subject to be declared pass. Details for re-evaluation and compartment exams will be released by the concerned department after the results are declared by the Board.

