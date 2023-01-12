Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the dates for Class 10 and 12 Board exams 2023. Once the date sheet is released, students will be able to check and download the RBSE class 10 and 12 date sheet 2023 through the official web portal. The final examination this year will have the full syllabus included. According to the revised exam scheme, the Rajasthan board Class 10 and Class 12 exam pattern will be the same but the choice in the paper will only be limited to long answer questions.

As per media reports, RBSE Deputy Director Rajendra Gupta stated that the date sheet will be released this week. The Rajasthan board is likely to schedule the Class 10 and 12 exams for the month of March.

Below are the steps to download the RBSE Class 10 and 12 Time Table

Step 1: Students should visit the official web portal.

Step 2: Go to the RBSE class 10 and 12 date sheet 2023 link.

Step 3: The Class 10, Class 12 board exam date sheet will then appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the RBSE time table and take a printout for future use.

In 2022, around 20 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 and 12 examinations in Rajasthan. Class 10 final examinations were conducted from 31 March to 26 April while Class 12 final exams were conducted from 24 March to 26 April.

Recently, Bihar Board, CBSE Board, UP Board and Haryana Board along with the other state boards issued the exam schedule for the classes 10 and 12 board exams 2023.

Other than the official website, students are suggested to also keep a regular check on the social media (Facebook and Twitter) pages of the Rajasthan Board for latest updates.

