RBI Officers Recruitment 2022: Grade B admit card released for DEPR/ DSIM, check steps to download

The admit card for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Officer Grade B (DEPR/ DSIM) recruitment exam 2022 has been released by the country's central bank. Those appearing for the exam can download their admission letters by visiting the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI Officer Grade B examination will be held on 2 July in an online mode. The duration of the exam is for 2 hours each for both Department of Economic & Policy Research (DEPR)/the Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM).

Candidates should note that the exam will be of a multiple-choice objective type and there will also be negative marking for wrong answers. The exam for the DEPR will consist of three sections with a total of 62 questions and for DSIM, there will be a Statistics paper of 20 questions.

Here are a few simple steps to download RBI Grade B admit card 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Step 2: Search and click on “Call Letters” under Current Vacancies on the website.

Step 3: Then, go to “Admission Letters for the posts of Grade B DR (DEPR/DSIM)-PY-2022” and click on the admit card link.

Step 4: Candidates will have to submit their login details on the IBPS portal.

Step 5: Within a few minutes, the RBI Grade B Hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check and download the admit card and also keep a printout of the same.

Find the direct link to download RBI Grade B admit card 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, the RBI is going to fill a total of 294 vacancies.

Vacancy Details for RBI Grade B recruitment:

In Grade ‘B’(DR)- General - 238 Officers

In Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR- 31 Officers

In Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM- 25 Officers

The Phase 1 examination for Officer Grade B-General was conducted on 28 May. Selection for the registered posts will be done via examinations (online) in Phase - I and Phase - II and personal interviews.

