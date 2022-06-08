RBI Officers Grade B 2022: Results released at opportunities.rbi.org.in, check how to download
Reserve Bank of India has announced the result of the RBI Officer Grade B Phase I recruitment 2022 exam. Candidates who appeared for it can check and download the results from the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.
Through this recruitment drive, India’s central bank will fill a total of 294 vacancies in the reputed organisation. The RBI Officers Grade B Phase I exam was held online on 28 May for a duration of two hours.
Vacancy Details for RBI Grade B recruitment:
In Grade ‘B’(DR)- General: 238 Officers
In Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR: 31 Officers
In Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM: 25 Officers
Here are a few steps to check RBI Grade B phase 1 result 2022:
Step 1: Go to opportunities.rbi.org.in
Step 2: Search and click on the “Results” section under Current Vacancies on the main page
Step 3: Then click on the link that reads - ‘Result of Phase-I examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade B - DR (General)-PY 2022’
Step 4: Candidates need to click on the merit list Roll Number link
Step 5: After providing all details, the RBI Grade B phase 1 result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Check the roll number on the list and download it
Step 7: Keep a printout of the result for future use or reference
Direct link to RBI Grade B phase 1 2022 result.
Selection Process:
Candidates should note that the selection for the posts of RBI Officer Grade B will be done through online examinations. These exams will be done in Phase – I, Phase - II, and the interview rounds.
The Phase I exam was conducted on 28 May, while the RBI Group B Phase-II online examination will be conducted on 25 June. The Group B Phase II exam will be taken up for Grade ‘B’ DR (General) PY 2022. It will be for candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of the results of Phase-I. The Group B Phase-II online examination will be conducted in two shifts and candidates are directed to appear for both shifts.
