RBI Officer Grade B Recruitment 2022: Phase II exam to be held on 25 June, check necessary details here

As per the notification, the commission will release the admit cards containing examination timing, shifts and allotted examination centre along with other important information on the official site shortly. The download link will be available only on the official site

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a notification regarding the date of the RBI Officer Grade B Phase II recruitment examination 2022. Candidates who are willing to apply for the recruitment exam can check the examination notification from the official website of RBI which is opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBU will conduct the RBI Grade B phase 2 exam on 25 June 2022. The examination process will be divided into two shifts - the morning shift and the afternoon shift. The examination will consist of three papers including Paper I - Economic and Social Issues, Paper II- English and Paper III- Finance and Management.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the RBI Phase I examination will be eligible to appear for the Gr B DR (General) Phase II 2022 examination. The Phase I Examination was conducted on 28 May 222 and the result was published on 7 June 2022. Students can check the list of the qualified candidates’ roll numbers from the official website.

Direct link to check the Phase I result.

https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/Content/PDFs/GENERAL07062022.pdf

RBI is running this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 294 vacancies. Among them, 238 posts are for Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR) - General, 31 posts are for Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR) - DEPR and 25 posts are for Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR) - DSIM.

The selection process will be followed by three steps - Phase I Online Examination, Phase II Online Examination and Personal Interview Round. The final list of the shortlisted candidates based on the performances in all rounds will be uploaded on the official site of RBI.