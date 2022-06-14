RBI Grade B Phase 2 call letter released, here is how to download

The RBI Grade B recruitment is being conducted to fill in a total of 294 vacancies including 238 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, 25 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM and 31 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR

The Reserve Bank of India has issued the call letter for the RBI Officer Grade B 2022 Phase 2 written exam on its official website. Exam aspirants can download their call letters from opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The Phase 2 Examination for Direct Recruitment to the posts will happen on 25 June 2022.

What are the steps to download RBI Officer Grade B 2022 Call letter?

Step 1: Go the official website of RBI Career at opportunities.rbi.org.in and then click on ‘Current Vacancies’ - ‘Call Letter’

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for Phase II Examination for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade 'B' (General) - Panel Year 2022 Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade 'B' (General) - Panel Year 2022’

Step 3: Go to ‘Admission Letters for Phase II Examination for the post of Grade B DR (General)-PY-2022’

Step 4: Fill in your details such as 'Registration Number or Roll Number' and 'Date of Birth'

Step 5: Download your RBI Call letter

The RBI Grade B phase 2 exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts. This examination consists of three papers. Paper 1 (Economic and Social Issues) and Paper 2 English (Writing Skills) will be conducted in the evening shift while Paper 3 (Finance and Management) will be conducted in the morning shift.

The RBI Grade B recruitment is being conducted to fill in a total of 294 vacancies including 238 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, 25 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM and 31 Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR.

What is the selection process?

Selection for the posts will be through online examinations in Phase 1 and Phase 2 and the interviews.

Here is the direct link to download the call letter.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.