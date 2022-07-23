Rajasthan PTET 2022 result out at ptetraj2022.com; check direct link to download scorecard

The applicants who have qualified the exam will be called in for the counselling process. The Rajasthan PTET counselling includes the registration, payment of registration fee, choice filling option and seat allotment process

The Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) result 2022 has been declared by the Jai Narain Vyas University, Rajasthan. Interested students can login and access their results at the official website ptetraj2022.org.

Steps to access Rajasthan PTET result 2022:

Visit the website ptetraj2022.org.

Click on the link for the PTET 2022 result.

Enter the required login details.

The PTET 2022 scorecard will appear on your screen.

Take a printout for future use.

Direct link for Pre BA BEd/B.Sc BEd result 2022 is here.

Direct link for PRE BEd result 2022 is here.

The applicants who have qualified the exam will be called in for the counselling process. The Rajasthan PTET counselling includes the registration, payment of registration fee, choice filling option and seat allotment process. The seat allotment will be done on the basis of the candidate’s merit, category, faculty, teaching subjects, choice of college and so on.

The Rajasthan PTET is conducted for admissions to two-year BEd courses (for which applicants should be graduates) as well as BA BEd/BSc BEd integrated courses (for which they need to have cleared the Class 12 exam.)

The registration process for the Rajasthan PTET was started on 1 March and concluded on 15 April. The PTET was held on 3 July in offline mode. The exam was conducted in a single shift from 11:30 am to 2:20 pm and consisted of 200 objective type questions for a total of 600 marks. For every correct response, applicants were awarded 3 marks. There was no negative marking.

In case of any difficulties or issues, candidates can contact the Coordinator of PTET at Jai Narain Vyas University on the number 9653914582 or email jnvuptet2022@gmail.com. They can also call on the helpline numbers 9653753947 and 7737771634. For more details, visit the PTET website.

