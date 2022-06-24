Rajasthan PTET 2022 Admit Card out, check details here
PTET online application process took place between 1 March 2022 up to 15 April 2022. As per a Jagran Josh report, around 5,42,833 candidates have applied for the Rajasthan PTET exam while 5.46 lakh candidates had applied for PTET in 2021
Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur has issued the admit cards of the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2022. Applicants of the exam can go to ptetraj2022.com and download their hall tickets.
The exam is to be held for the teacher course for Pre. B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. - 2022 and for Pre B.Ed 2022. The examination is scheduled to be held on 3 July 2022 from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM.
What are the steps to download the PTET admit card?
Step 1: Go to the official website of PTET at ptetraj2022.org
Step 2: Go to the link that reads 'Click Here for B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. 4 Year Course' or 'Click Here for B.Ed 2 Year Course'
Step 3: There will be a link to download the admit card 'Download Admit Card' on the left corner of the homepage
Step 4: Go to the admit card link and provide your details
Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download your PTET Teacher Admit Card
The candidates will be required to fill in their Application/Challan Number and Roll Number.
Rajasthan PTET admit card (2 year BEd)
Rajasthan PTET admit card (4 year BA-BEd/BSc-BEd)
What is the pattern of the exam?
The exam will consist of 200 questions carrying 600 marks testing a candidate’s Teaching attitude, Mental Ability, General Awareness and Language Proficiency in Hindi or English. There is no negative marking for wrong answers.
The exam is being conducted for two categories: BEd 2 year course and BA-BEd or BSc-BEd 4 year integrated course.
Candidates are advised to check their admit cards carefully and ensure that their details are correctly mentioned. In case of an error, the concerned authorities should be contacted.
