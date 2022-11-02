Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed 2022: BSTC Pre DElEd result announced, steps to check

The result of Rajasthan Pre Diploma in Elementary Education (Pre D.El.Ed) entrance exam 2022 has been declared. Rajasthan’s Department of Elementary Education (DElEd) has announced the BSTC Pre DElEd result on the official website of Pre D.El.Ed. Examination – panjiyakpredeled.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the website to download their results. According to the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed qualifying criteria, candidates in the unreserved categories are required to secure 50 percent marks to qualify the exam. Candidates in the reserved category need to secure 45 percent marks. Those who have cleared the exam need to appear for counselling according to the merit list for further admission process.

Here are the steps for downloading the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022:

Step 1: After visiting the homepage of the official website of Pre D.El.Ed. Examination, click on the result link.

Step 2: A new login page will open up on your device’s screen.

Step 3: Type in the required credentials, and login.

Step 4: Now, go through your result properly, download it, and take out its hardcopy for future reference.

The Pre DELEd exam 2022 was conducted by Rajasthan DElEd on 8 October and 5,99,249 candidates appeared for the exam. Rajasthan DElEd question paper had 200 multiple choice-based questions and was conducted in pen and paper mode. According to the pattern released by the authorities, there is no provision of negative marking in the examination. The exam was held for various public and private teacher education institutes for entry in DElEd (General/Sanskrit).

Eligibility criteria:

The age of the candidate should not be more than 28 years as on 1 July, 2022. There is relaxation on the upper age limit for the applicants belonging to reserved category.

The candidates must have passed the 12th grade (or equivalent).

There is no limit to the number of attempts an applicant can give for the exam until he/she has reached the age limit.

No previous experience is required for the Pre DELEd exam 2022.

Candidates are required to be Indian Nationals.

Note:

Candidates are required to clear all the stages of Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed. Selection Process to get featured on the final merit list.

