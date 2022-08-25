Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment result 2021 declared; check direct link

Directorate of Rajasthan Police has announced the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 result today, 25 August. Check the final answer keys/result from the official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in

The Directorate of Rajasthan Police has announced the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 result today, 25 August. Along with the results, the Rajasthan Police has also issued the State Police Constable Recruitment 2021 final answer key. Aspirants can check the final answer keys from the official website of the department at police.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the schedule, the Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment exam was held from 13 to 16 May. While a re-exam for the same was conducted on 2 July. Through this Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment test, a total number of 4,588 constable vacancies will be filled in the department. Eligible aspirants who have been shortlisted by the Rajasthan Police will be called for the second round of interviews. This round includes the Physical Endurance Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST).

Vacancy Details: (Total- 4,588)

Constable General Non-TSP: 3,574 posts

Constable General TSP: 717 vacancies

Constable Police Telecommunication: 154 positions

Constable Driver TSP: 65 openings

Constable Driver Non-TSP: 55 vacancies

Constable Band TSP: 23 openings

The preliminary answer key for the same was released on 4 July. The Rajasthan Police department invited objections from candidates, if any, against the tentative answer key till 7 July. The result for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 has been announced based on the final answer key.

Steps to download the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment result:

Step 1: Visit police.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Results’ tab under the ‘Recruitment’ tab that is on the main page

Step 3: Then click on the link reading “Rajasthan police constable Recruitment 2021 Answer key”

Step 4: Check and download the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment final answer key

Step 5: Take a hard copy of the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment for future purpose

Direct link to download the final answer key

For more details and information on the same, candidates must keep a check on the official website of the Rajasthan Police.

