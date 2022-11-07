Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 schedule released, check details
Reported candidates of round 1 who do not get up-graded and does not get seat of his/her choice during Round 2 has the option to resign at the spot
The RUHS College of Dental Sciences has released the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling schedule. The round 2 counselling schedule can be checked on the official web portal at rajneetug2022.in.
After round 1 counselling and application submission happens on 8 November, the NEET UG seat matrix will get released. The last date to submit the applications is 11 November. The provisional merit list is scheduled to be released on 12 November while the seat matrix will be issued on 13 November.
Seat allotment on the basis of merit along with the submission of all original documents before the board at RUHS College of Dental Sciences (GDC) will happen between 14 and 19 November. Candidates will have to be present for joining at New Academic Block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur along with all their required original documents, printout of the allotment letter, fee receipt and required bonds from 15 to 21 November (10 am to 5 pm).
What are the steps to check the Rajasthan NEET UG round 2 counselling schedule?
Step 1: Visit the official web portal of the Rajasthan NEET UG at rajneetug2022.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads, ”Notification Round 2 counseling 05.11.2022.”
Step 3: The notification will open in a separate PDF
Step 4: Read and save the Rajasthan NEET UG notification for future reference
Here is the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling notification:
https://rajneetug2022.in/docs_upd/notification_ug_2022%20r2%2005.11.2022%20for%20website.pdf
Reported candidates of round 1 who do not get upgraded/get a seat of their choice during Round 2 (off-line) counselling at their merit point have the option to resign at the spot without forfeiting the registration fee. If he/she fails to do so, then he/she will be considered as part of joined candidates in round 2 and rules will apply accordingly. For more details on the rules, applicants may check the official notice.
