What makes the candidates eligible?

The aspirant should be a graduate from a recognised university established by law in India or an equivalent exam conducted by any university that is recognised by the Government. He/She must have basic knowledge of using computers.

What is the age limit?

The candidate must be a minimum of 18 years and should not be more than 40 years of age as on 1 January 2023.

What are the steps to apply for the exam?

Visit the official web portal of the court at hcraj.nic.in.

Go to the 'Recruitment' Section and then click on the 'Online Application Link'.

Fill in your details asked.

Check and Submit your High Court application.

Take a print out of the RHC application form.

What is the application fee?

The applicants who belong to the OBC/EBC/ unreserved category and those from another will be required to pay a fee of Rs 500. Candidates from OBC (non-creamy layer)/EBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS category need to pay Rs 400, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to the reserved category candidates from the state.

Here is the official notice on the High Court recruitment.

For latest updates on the recruitment, candidates are advised to keep a check on the High Court’s official website.

