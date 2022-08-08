Rajasthan High Court notifies recruitment for vacancies of clerk, other posts
Rajasthan High Court (RHC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the positions of Junior Assistant, Junior Judicial Assistant, and Clerk Grade II. Those who are interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies on the official website at hcraj.nic.in from 22 August, 1 PM onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is 22 September at 5 PM. However, the last date to pay the application fee is 23 September 2022 and the drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2756 vacancies. The vacancies have been notified under numerous departments including State Legal Service Authority, District Court, Rajasthan State Judicial Academy, and District Legal Services Authorities including Lok Adalat and Taluka Legal Services Committees. Out of these, 2058 vacancies will be filled for the position of Clerk Posts, 320 are for JJA Posts, and 378 vacancies have been notified for JA Posts.
What makes the candidates eligible?
The aspirant should be a graduate from a recognised university established by law in India or an equivalent exam conducted by any university that is recognised by the Government. He/She must have basic knowledge of using computers.
What is the age limit?
The candidate must be a minimum of 18 years and should not be more than 40 years of age as on 1 January 2023.
What are the steps to apply for the exam?
- Visit the official web portal of the court at hcraj.nic.in.
- Go to the 'Recruitment' Section and then click on the 'Online Application Link'.
- Fill in your details asked.
- Check and Submit your High Court application.
- Take a print out of the RHC application form.
What is the application fee?
The applicants who belong to the OBC/EBC/ unreserved category and those from another will be required to pay a fee of Rs 500. Candidates from OBC (non-creamy layer)/EBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS category need to pay Rs 400, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to the reserved category candidates from the state.
Here is the official notice on the High Court recruitment.
For latest updates on the recruitment, candidates are advised to keep a check on the High Court’s official website.
