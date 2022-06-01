Rajasthan Class 10th result likely to be out today; here's how to check your scores

It is to be noted the RBSE has not confirmed the date or time of the Class 10 results till now. Students can check their scores, once out, on the

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 results today, 1 June. It is to be noted the RBSE has not confirmed the date or time of the Class 10 results till now.

However, as per Careers360, the board is likely to announce the Class 10 results in the second week of June.

But students are expecting the 10th board results to be out today as the RBSE has stated that it will declare the Class 12 board results for Science and Commerce streams at 2 pm.

Students can check their Rajasthan Board Class 10, once out, at the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates need to enter their BSER roll number and other details on the portal to access their Rajasthan Board 10th result 2022.

Steps to check RBSE Class 10 result:

• Visit the website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

• Click on the Class 10 result 2022 link available on the home page

• Enter the required details such as your RBSE roll number

• The Rajasthan Class 10 results will appear on your website

• Save a copy for future use

Students can also get the Class 10 scores from RBSE via SMS. Here’s how to do it:

Type in RJ10S <space> your RBSE Class 10 roll number in your message

Send it to 56263 or 5676750

The Rajasthan Class 10 results will appear on your phone

The Rajasthan Class 10 exams were held from 31 March to 26 April in over 6,000 exam centres across the state. According to reports, almost 11 lakh students had registered themselves for the RBSE Class 10 exams 2022.

Students need to score at least 33 percent in individual subjects, as well as in aggregate, to clear the exam. Candidates who fail more than two papers will have to appear for supplementary exams, the dates of which will be announced later by the RBSE.

The Rajasthan Boards were cancelled last year owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the candidates were evaluated on the basis of an alternative mode of assessment. The pass percentage for Class 10 students was 99.56 percent last year.