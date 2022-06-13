Rajasthan Class 10 results to be declared at 3pm; view steps to check score via SMS, Digilocker
The examination was conducted from 31 March to 26 April from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm. To pass the examination, students require at least 33 per cent marks in each compulsory subject to clear the exam
The Rajasthan Class 10 results will be declared today, 13 June at 3 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan 10th boards can check the result by visiting the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
State Education minister Bulaki Das Kalla yesterday wrote "The result of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm."
माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड, राजस्थान द्वारा आयोजित माध्यमिक तथा प्रवेशिका का परीक्षा परिणाम कल दोपहर 3 बजे घोषित किया जा रहा है ।
सभी परीक्षार्थियों को अग्रिम शुभकामनाएं।@rbseboard @RbseAjmer @RBSE_BOARD_ @dotasara_anshul @INCRajasthan @DIPRRajasthan @INCIndiaLive
— Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) June 12, 2022
What are the steps to check the results?
- Go to the official website of the Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Go to the link available on the homepage for RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th 2022 Result.
- A new login window will then appear on the screen where the candidates will be required to enter their details including the roll number and registration number.
- After the details are submitted, the RBSE 10th result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check and download the result.
- Print it out and save it for the future.
What are the steps to check the result via DigiLocker?
- Go to the DigiLocker app or website.
- On the homepage, click on signup.
- Fill in all your details including the Aadhaar Number.
- Click on Submit to create an account and then login.
- Under the education category, go to Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.
- Select the class 10 result link.
- Enter your class 10 roll number and click submit.
- Your RBSE 10th board 2022 result will appear on the screen.
How to check the result via SMS
- Go to Messages.
- Type RJ 10 <space> your roll number.
- Send it on 5676750 or 56263.
The examination was conducted from 31 March to 26 April from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm. To pass the examination, students require at least 33 per cent marks in each compulsory subject to clear the exam.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
RBSE Class 12 Result 2022 declared: 97.53% of students clear commerce, 96.53% clear science papers
Students need to score a minimum of 33 percent in all subject to clear the Rajasthan Board exams. More than 2.5 lakh students appeared for the RBSE 12th exams that concluded in April 2022. Nearly, 2.3 lakh students attempted for Class 12 Science and 27,339 students appeared for Commerce
RBSE Class 12 Result 2022: Rajasthan BSER Commerce & Science results declared; check scores here
RBSE Class 12 Result 2022| To access the Class 12 results, students need to submit their BSER exam roll numbers as mentioned on the admit card and dates of birth on the official website
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya Class 10,12 Arts results expected tomorrow; check steps to download
MBOSE has not given any confirmation yet on the time of the declaration of the result. But based on past trends of the Meghalaya Board Results, it is expected to be declared at 9 or 10 AM