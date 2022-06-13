Rajasthan Class 10 results to be declared at 3pm; view steps to check score via SMS, Digilocker

The examination was conducted from 31 March to 26 April from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm. To pass the examination, students require at least 33 per cent marks in each compulsory subject to clear the exam

The Rajasthan Class 10 results will be declared today, 13 June at 3 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan 10th boards can check the result by visiting the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

State Education minister Bulaki Das Kalla yesterday wrote "The result of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm."

What are the steps to check the results?

Go to the official website of the Rajasthan Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Go to the link available on the homepage for RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th 2022 Result.

A new login window will then appear on the screen where the candidates will be required to enter their details including the roll number and registration number.

After the details are submitted, the RBSE 10th result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the result.

Print it out and save it for the future.

What are the steps to check the result via DigiLocker?

Go to the DigiLocker app or website.

On the homepage, click on signup.

Fill in all your details including the Aadhaar Number.

Click on Submit to create an account and then login.

Under the education category, go to Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.

Select the class 10 result link.

Enter your class 10 roll number and click submit.

Your RBSE 10th board 2022 result will appear on the screen.

How to check the result via SMS

Go to Messages.

Type RJ 10 <space> your roll number.

Send it on 5676750 or 56263.

The examination was conducted from 31 March to 26 April from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm. To pass the examination, students require at least 33 per cent marks in each compulsory subject to clear the exam.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.