Railway Recruitment 2022: RRB Group D Exam Phase 3 schedule released

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the RRB Group D Exam Phase 3 schedule. The Phase 3 Computer Based Test (CBT) exam will be conducted from 8 to 19 September 2022

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the RRB Group D Exam Phase 3 schedule. According to the latest update, the Phase 3 Computer Based Test (CBT) exam is scheduled to be conducted from 8 to 19 September 2022. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the recent notification on the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in. “Phase-3 is scheduled from 08.09.2022 to 19.09.2022 subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic,” reads the notification. The RRB will activate the examination city and date link on 30 August 2022 from 7 pm onwards. The CBT of Group D exam will be held in multiple phases. The timings of the RRB Group D Exam will be updated soon by the board on the official website.

Further in the notice, the board has informed that the e-call letters or admit cards will be issued to the candidates four days prior to examination. The Phase-3 exam will be conducted in several cities across the country. It is for a group comprising Four (4) RRCs namely; Northeast Frontier Railway (Guwahati), Northern Railway (New Delhi), East Coast Railway (Bhubaneswar), and Southern Railway (Chennai). The examination schedule of the remaining Phases/RRCs will be announced in due course of time.

Candidates can read the official notice here

The link for downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made active on 1 September 2022 by 2 pm on the official websites of all RRBs.

On the day of the exam, candidates are advised to bring their original Aadhaar card. As Aadhaar linked biometric authentication will be done in the examination centre before candidates can enter the exam hall.

Aspirants are requested to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for all the latest information and updates on the recruitment process. The board has also warned people to not be misled by unauthenticated sources.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.