The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, (BFUHS) Faridkot has issued the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 Counselling Round 2 mop-up schedule. Candidates can apply for the counselling round on the official website of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in. “Fresh online applications are invited from NEET qualified candidates who have not applied/registered earlier, along with the requisite fee for leftover seats of BDS Course, session 2022 w.e.f. 04.01.2023 to 11.01.2023 (by 5.00 pm) for State Quota Counseling in the State of Punjab,” reads the notice. The online application process for mop-up round 2 of counselling will begin today, 4 January 2023.

Candidates who have already registered do need to apply again. The last date to apply for the Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling mop-up round is 11 January 2023 (up to 5 pm). The provisional merit list will be released on 12 January and the second mop-up round of counselling (physical) will be held on 13 January. The date of joining the selected college is 14 January 2023.

Check the official notice here.

Here’s how to apply for Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-up round 2:

-Visit bfuhs.ac.in.

-Look for and click on the NEET UG 2022 Counselling round 2 mop-up link that is on the home page.

-On the new page, enter the login details and click on submit.

-Then fill up the application form as asked and make the required payment. Once the process is done, click on submit.

-The Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling round 2 mop-up application will be submitted.

-Save, download and keep a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply.

The application fee is Rs 5,900, including 18 percent GST. For SC candidates the fee is Rs 2,950. It is to be noted that the deposition of the fee will be made via the online payment gateway of the University.

For more information, read the official notification and keep checking the main website on a regular basis.

