Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up round final merit list out today; check schedule here

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) will release the final merit list for the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2022 mop-up round today, 12 December. As per the schedule, the BFUHS will release the final merit list of eligible candidates at 5 pm. On 11 December, the university released the NEET UG Counselling 2022 provisional merit list for the mop-up round. Candidates who registered for the Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 mop-up round can check and download the provisional merit list from the official website of BFUHS. Students have been given time to submit their objections against the Punjab NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list for the mop-up round. Once the process is closed, the final merit list will be displayed on the official portal by the BFUHS.

“In case the information filled by the candidates for NEET UG 85% State Quota seats is found inconsistent at any stage with the NTA Form (Confirmation Page), the candidature shall not be considered and liable to be cancelled as per terms and conditions of Punjab Govt,” reads the official notification.

Check steps to download Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Provisional Merit List:

Go to bfuhs.ac.in

Search and click on the NEET UG section on the homepage.

Then look for and click on the link that reads – “Provisional Merit list for Mop Up Round of counselling”

The Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 provisional merit list (PDF file) will open on the screen.

Check and download the NEET UG provisional merit list for future need.

Check the Punjab NEET UG Mop-Up Round Counselling Schedule 2022:

Final provisional merit list: 12 December 2022 at 5 pm

Seat Allotment process: 13 December

Punjab NEET UG provisional result for mop-up round : 14 December

Punjab NEET UG mop-up round final seat allotment result: 15 December at 5 pm.

Reporting at allotted colleges: 16 to 17 December.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BFUHS.

