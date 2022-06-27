Punjab Class 12 results 2022: PSEB postpones result declaration due to technical issues; details here

Once released, the results can also be checked at the websites results.nic.in and punjab.idairesults.com. Candidates need to score at least 33 percent, in individual papers, as well as overall to qualify the Punjab 12th boards.

The Punjab 12th Board result declaration has been postponed by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The results were earlier set to be declared at 3 pm today, 27 June. According to media reports, the 12th results were postponed due to some technical issues.

The PSEB has not yet announced the new date of 12th board results. Once out, the results can be viewed on the official website- pseb.ac.in.

The PSEB had followed the CBSE and conducted Board exams in two terms this year. The Term 1 results had already been declared earlier. According to a News18 report, the PSEB will charge Rs 800 from students who want a hardcopy of their Punjab board results.

Here are the steps to check the Punjab 12th result (once out):

― Visit the website pseb.ac.in.

― Click on the link for the 12th Punjab board results.

― Key in the required details.

― Your PSEB 12th results 2022 will appear on your screen.

― Take a printout for future reference.

The results can also be checked at the websites results.nic.in and punjab.idairesults.com. Candidates need to score at least 33 percent, in individual papers, as well as overall to qualify the Punjab 12th boards. Students should check their scorecards to see if details like their name, Term 1 results, subjects, pass/fail status etc. are accurate. In case of any discrepancy, they need to contact the PSEB.

Once released, the results will also be available via SMS and Digilocker.

How to check results through SMS:

― Type PB12 <space> your roll number.

― Send it to 5676750.

― You will get your PSEB 12th scores on your phone.

Check Punjab board results via Digilocker:

― Visit the Digilocker website or download the app from Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

― Once installed, open it and register using your Aadhaar number.

― Create an account by entering the required details like your email address, phone number, date of birth and so on.

― Login using your credentials.

― Select Punjab Board/PSEB under the Education category.

― Enter your Aadhaar number.

― The Punjab 12th result will be displayed on the screen.

― Save a copy for future use.

Over three lakh students are awaiting their Punjab Class 12 results. The exams were held in May. For more details, keep a check on the official PSEB website.

