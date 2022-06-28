PSEB Class 12 Board results to be announced soon, check steps to check

It is to be noted that Punjab Class 12 exams were held in May and around 3 lakh students had appeared in the exam

The Punjab Board class 12 results are expected to be declared today, 28 June by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The results were earlier set to be declared at 3 pm on 27 June. However, the Class 12 results were postponed due to some technical problems.

Once the results are declared, they can be checked on the official website of the Board at pseb.ac.in.

What are the steps to check the Punjab 12th result (once out):

― Go to the website of the Board at pseb.ac.in.

― Go to the link of Class 12 Punjab board results on the homepage.

― Fill in the details asked.

― Your PSEB class 12 results will appear on the screen.

― Take a print or save the results for future reference.

How to check the results via SMS and Digilocker?

Steps to check it via SMS:

― Type PB12 <space> your roll number and send that SMS to 5676750

― You will receive your PSEB Class 12 scores on your phone

Steps to check the board results via Digilocker:

― Go to the Digilocker website or download the DigiLocker application from App Store or Google Play Store.

― Once installed, open it and login using your Aadhaar number.

― Fill in your details including the email address, date of birth, phone number and so on.

― Login with your credentials

― Select Punjab Board/PSEB under the Education category on the application

― Fill in your Aadhaar number.

― The Punjab class 12 result will appear on the screen.

― Download and Save it for future use

It is to be noted that Punjab Class 12 exams were held in May and around 3 lakh students had appeared in the exam. The results can also be checked at the websites - results.nic.in and punjab.indiaresults.com. To clear the exam, the candidates must score at least 33 percent, in individual papers, as well as overall to clear the Punjab class 12 boards. Students are advised to keep checking the Punjab Board’s official website for latest updates.

