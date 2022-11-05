PSEB Class 10 Supplementary Result 2022 declared; check direct link here

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the matriculation (Class 10) supplementary examination result for 2022. Students who appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website of PSEB or indiaresults.com. While checking their results, students will have to log in to the official portal using their roll number and password. “The controller of Examinations said that the certificates of the examinees who have appeared in this examination will be uploaded on DigiLocker,” reads the official notice. Also, students who applied for the hard copy of their certificate will receive it within 15 days.

It is to be noted that students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for rechecking of the answer sheet. The process of rechecking will close on 18 November 2022. Students who are planning to take up the re-evaluation of their answer sheets have to submit a fee of Rs 1,000 per answer sheet. Only theory exams will be sent for revaluation and not practical papers. The PSEB conducted the Class 10 supplementary exam in September this year.

Here’s how to check the PSEB Class 10th Supplementary Result 2022:

Go to the official website of PSEB

Search and click on the PSEB Class 10 supplementary result 2022 that is on the homepage.

As the new page opens, candidates have to submit their roll number and password on the portal

The PSEB Class 10 Supplementary Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Check, save and download the PSEB Class 10 Supplementary Result 2022

Keep a printout of the PSEB Class 10 Supplementary Result for future use.

Here is the direct link to PSEB Class 10 Supplementary Result.

Once the revaluation is done, PSEB will declare the final result in due course of time. For more details, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Punjab Board.

