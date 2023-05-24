Preparing for government jobs? Top positions that you can apply with lower age limit
Given is the list of some top government-recruited positions in India that provides a lower minimum age limit
Government jobs are no doubt considered one of the most respected and sought-after career options for the youth in India, thanks to the job security, stability and other benefits that come with it. However, no matter how advantageous government jobs are, they are not so easy to crack. Thousands of candidates apply for different government recruitment exams every year out of which only a few candidates qualify, while even a lesser number actually make it to the final list. Speaking of which, preparing for the government exams can be quite challenging and time-consuming, but with the right approach and mindset one can easily clear the exams.
While preparing for the exams, candidates need to keep note of the necessary information including the exam types, format, criteria, and syllabus among other details. If you’re among the ones who are looking forward to preparing for a government job, here is a list of some top government-recruited positions that allow candidates to start trying from a young age. In short, check a few government jobs that have a low minimum age limit.
Government jobs with lower age limit
NDA
If we talk about applying for a government job with the lowest age limit, NDA will clearly top the list as it allows candidates to apply for various positions across the three services of the Indian Armed Forces from the age of 16. While qualifying for the exams does not ensures a direct job as the candidates remain underage, it allows them to begin their training following which they get government jobs in the forces.
Agniveer
One of the latest addition by the central government, candidates beginning from the age of 17 and a half years can apply for the Agniveer recruitment. After becoming an Agniveer in the Army, candidates are entitled to serve for a total of 4 years following which they will retire from the positions. Out of the retired candidates, 25 per cent will be given permanent appointments.
Railways
One of the most sought-after government jobs in the country is with the Indian Railways. Thousands of candidates apply for jobs across various grades every year, the minimum age limit of which is 18 years at the present time.
Staff Selection Commission
Any candidate above the age of 18 is eligible to apply for jobs under the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which conducts many exams for various positions including SSC GD (Staff Selection Commission General Duty), SSC Constable, SSC MTS (Staff Selection Commission Multi-Tasking Staff), SSC CGL (Staff Selection Commission, Combined Graduate Level Examination), and SSC Stenographer, among others.
Related Articles
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
CUET UG 2023: NTA releases second slot of exam city slip; steps to download
CUET UG is a national-level exam, held for admissions to undergraduate courses at central universities and other participating institutions
CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip out; check steps to download
Check details about the CUET UG 2023 including the exam city intimation slip and exam dates
CUET PG 2023 registration ends today; check steps, direct link to apply
The CUET PG 2023 exam will be conducted from 5 June to 12 June. The test will be of two hours duration and will be held in two shifts. The first shift will run from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift will run from 3 pm to 5 pm