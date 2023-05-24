Government jobs are no doubt considered one of the most respected and sought-after career options for the youth in India, thanks to the job security, stability and other benefits that come with it. However, no matter how advantageous government jobs are, they are not so easy to crack. Thousands of candidates apply for different government recruitment exams every year out of which only a few candidates qualify, while even a lesser number actually make it to the final list. Speaking of which, preparing for the government exams can be quite challenging and time-consuming, but with the right approach and mindset one can easily clear the exams.

While preparing for the exams, candidates need to keep note of the necessary information including the exam types, format, criteria, and syllabus among other details. If you’re among the ones who are looking forward to preparing for a government job, here is a list of some top government-recruited positions that allow candidates to start trying from a young age. In short, check a few government jobs that have a low minimum age limit.

Government jobs with lower age limit

NDA

If we talk about applying for a government job with the lowest age limit, NDA will clearly top the list as it allows candidates to apply for various positions across the three services of the Indian Armed Forces from the age of 16. While qualifying for the exams does not ensures a direct job as the candidates remain underage, it allows them to begin their training following which they get government jobs in the forces.

Agniveer

One of the latest addition by the central government, candidates beginning from the age of 17 and a half years can apply for the Agniveer recruitment. After becoming an Agniveer in the Army, candidates are entitled to serve for a total of 4 years following which they will retire from the positions. Out of the retired candidates, 25 per cent will be given permanent appointments.

Railways

One of the most sought-after government jobs in the country is with the Indian Railways. Thousands of candidates apply for jobs across various grades every year, the minimum age limit of which is 18 years at the present time.

Staff Selection Commission

Any candidate above the age of 18 is eligible to apply for jobs under the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which conducts many exams for various positions including SSC GD (Staff Selection Commission General Duty), SSC Constable, SSC MTS (Staff Selection Commission Multi-Tasking Staff), SSC CGL (Staff Selection Commission, Combined Graduate Level Examination), and SSC Stenographer, among others.

