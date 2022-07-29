PPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 75 Junior Auditor posts at ppsc.gov.in, check official notice here

As per the selection process, aspirants will be shortlisted on the basis of a written competitive examination. The exam will be held in a pen and paper-based mode for a duration of 2 hours

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has begun the online application process for the recruitment to the post of Junior Auditor (Group B). The post of Junior Auditor comes under the Department of Finance, Government of Punjab.

Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will fill up a total of 75 vacancies in its organisation. Candidates who are interested can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website at ppsc.gov.in. The last date to register for the vacancies is 12 August 2022.

Here are a few steps to apply for PPSC recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at ppsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on “Open Advertisement’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, click on “Apply/View” made available against the desired post.

Step 4: To proceed further, candidates need to fill in all the details, upload the required documents and pay the necessary fee.

Step 5: Finally submit the application form and keep a printout of the same for future need.

Find the official notice here.

Check eligibility criteria, application fee and selection process details here:

Candidates applying for the post of Junior Auditor (Group B) should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as of 1 January 2022.

They should also hold a degree in Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) - 1st Division or Master of Commerce (MCom) - 2nd Division from any recognised university or institution.

For SC/ ST/BC category candidates, the application fee is Rs 750. Candidates belonging to EWS/ PWD/ Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab/ Ex-Serviceman of Punjab category have to pay Rs 500. While, other category candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 1,500.

As per the selection process, aspirants will be shortlisted on the basis of a written competitive examination. The exam will be held in a pen and paper-based mode for a duration of 2 hours. Candidates who are appearing for the paper will have to answer on a specially designed machine gradable Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet using a ballpoint pen.

