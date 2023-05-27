The Academic Council of Delhi University has given its approval to various resolutions, including some contentious ones such as the introduction of a four-year integrated teacher education program, despite facing opposition from certain members. In addition, the council has also sanctioned several modifications to the syllabi, which include the removal of a chapter on Muhammad Iqbal from the BA political science syllabus, as told by the officials familiar with the situation to media outlets. The meeting, which commenced on Friday, was extended until 1:30 am on Saturday. The council has decided to remove a chapter dedicated to Pakistan’s national poet, Muhammad Iqbal, from the political science syllabus.

This decision was confirmed by members of the statutory body. Muhammad Iqbal, who was born in 1877 in Sialkot in undivided India, is renowned for his composition “Saare jahan se achcha”.

He is widely recognised as the key figure behind the inception of the concept of Pakistan. The chapter in question, named “Modern Indian Political Thought”, forms a component of the sixth-semester paper in the BA program, according to officials. The issue will be reportedly brought before the university’s Executive Council for a final decision.

The council also gave its approval to a resolution that entails replacing the Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) program with a 4-year integrated teacher education program. Six members of the Academic Council expressed their dissent against the resolution, stating that there was a lack of consultation with teachers regarding this matter. Maya John, an elected member of the Academic Council, lamented the passing of the integrated teacher education program (ITEP) despite the objections raised by some members. She said that it is regrettable that ITEP has been approved despite the dissent of the members. She added that they will persist in their efforts to protect the interests of all stakeholders.

Maya John was among the group of members who expressed their disagreement with the resolution. The members argued that the Committee of Courses and the Faculty of Education were completely bypassed in the direct implementation of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) notification on ITEP without their involvement. Another contentious resolution that was approved pertained to setting limits on class sizes for undergraduate programs, with lecture classes capped at 60 students and tutorial classes at 30 students.

