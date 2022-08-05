PNB Recruitment 2022: Apply for officer and manager posts till 30 August, check details here

The question paper will consist of 50 questions carrying 2 marks each. The candidates who successfully clear the written test will be called for the interview round

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has started the application process for recruitment to the posts of Officer and Manager. Eligible candidates who are interested to apply for the vacancies can register themselves online through the official website of PNB which is pnbindia.in. The application window will be closed on 30 August 2022. PNB is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 103 vacancies in Manager and Officer posts. Among them, 23 posts are for Fire Safety Officers and 80 posts are for Security Managers. The organisation has published the necessary details, including the eligibility criteria, age limit and pay scale for the vacancies on the official notification available on the site. Aspirants are advised to read the notification carefully before continuing with the application procedure.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be shortlisted followed by an online written test and an interview round. The written examination will be of 100 marks and the time allotted for the paper is one hour. The question paper will consist of 50 questions carrying 2 marks each. The candidates who successfully clear the written test will be called for the interview round.

Application Fee:

Candidates from the General category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,003. The reserved category candidates such as SC, ST and PWBD will require to pay just Rs 59 to apply for the vacancies. In case of any further enquiry, applicants can log in to the official PNB site.

Steps to follow while applying for the PNB recruitment drive:

-Visit the official site, pnbindia.in.

-Go to the ‘Recruitment’ tab.

-Download the application form for the preferred post.

-Fill up the form with the required details.

Attach the necessary documents with the form and send it to this address - Chief Manager (Recruitment Section), Hrd Division, Punjab National Bank, Corporate Office, Plot No 4, Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi -110075.

