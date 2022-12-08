Punjab National Bank has begun the recruitment for the post of Defence Banking Advisor. Aspirants who want to apply for the vacancies can do so through the official web portal of PNB at pnbindia.in. Candidates can apply for the vacancies till 23 December. Any Officer who is under investigation or has been imposed with any major penalty or has been proven guilty in any of the departmental or judicial enquiry in his/her service career will not be taken into consideration. It is to be noted that the recruitment drive will be filling up a total of 12 vacancies in the organisation.

What are the eligibility criteria?

Candidates who have retired from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy can apply for the vacancies. The age of an aspiring candidate should be less than 60 years for the post of Sr. Defence Banking Advisor and less than 58 years for the post of Defence Banking Advisor.

What are the steps to apply for the PNB vacancies?

Step 1: Candidates will have to log in online through the official web portal at www.pnbindia.in. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Step 2: Candidates will have to click on the link that reads “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” under the Recruitments/Careers section.

Step 3: They need to then click on the Recruitment of Defence Banking Advisor tab on their website.

Step 4: They will then have to fill in their details and submit their PNB registration form.

Step 5: Check and verify the details and then fill out the form.

Step 6: Submit the form for filling up the details.

Here is the direct link to the official notification related to PNB vacancies

What is the selection process?

The shortlisted candidates will be called for an Interview. Names of the shortlisted candidates will then be mentioned on the Bank’s website. The final selection of the candidates will then be on the basis of the interview.

