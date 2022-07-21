PMC Recruitment 2022: Register for 448 posts at ibps.in, find notification and direct link

Candidates applying for the post should be minimum 18 years of age and maximum 38 years. However, the upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. The online application fee is Rs 1,000 for General category candidates while for reserved category applicants, it is Rs 800

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has opened its online application window for recruitment to various Grade 2 and 3 vacancies.

Interested candidates can apply for the positions through the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) portal at ibps.in. Applicants should note that the deadline to register for the recruitment is till 10 August, this year.

Through this recruitment drive, the PMC will fill a total of 448 posts in the organisation under the General Administration Department such as Clerk Typist, Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Vehicle Planner), Assistant Law Officer and Encroachment Inspector.

Vacancy Details: (Total- 448 posts)

Clerk Typist - 200

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 135

Encroachment Inspector - 100

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) – 5

Junior Engineer (Vehicle Planner) – 4

Assistant Law Officer – 4

Before applying for the recruitment to various Grade 2 and 3 vacancies, candidates are advised to read the official notice. Find the official statement here.

Check out the simple steps to apply for PMC recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the IBPS site at ibps.in

Step 2: Search and click on the apply link for Pune Municipal Corporation recruitment 2022

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to register themselves and apply for the desired post

Step 4: To complete the process, upload all required documents, pay the necessary fee and submit the application form

Step 5: Then, download PMC recruitment form and keep a printout of the same use

Direct link to PMC recruitment 2022.

Eligibility Criteria and Application Fee:

Candidates applying for the post should be minimum 18 years of age and maximum 38 years. However, the upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

The online application fee for PMC recruitment 2022 is Rs 1,000 for the General category candidates, while for reserved category applicants it is Rs 800.

For more details and updates, kindly keep a check on the official website.

