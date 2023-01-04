The University Grants Commission (UGC) has stated that the national online contest for selecting authors under the PM-YUVA Mentorship Scheme for Young Authors (YUVA) 2.0 will be held till 15 January this year. The selected 75 authors are going to get payment of a scholarship of Rs 50,000 per month for six months under the scheme. The UGC has asked the higher educational institutions to disseminate information regarding the scheme to all the students and other stakeholders to encourage greater participation in this scheme. The National Book Trust, India will be publishing books produced by young authors as part of the mentorship scheme.

The Union Ministry of Education has rolled out the PM-YUVA Mentorship Scheme 2.0 for training young and budding authors who are below the age of 30 years. One can access the details regarding the scheme on the websites nbtindia.gov.in and www.mygov.in. Candidates can access the link to the contest and other details for ready reference at innovateindia.mygov.in/yuva/.

In the first edition of the PM-YUVA Scheme, large-scale participation was seen from young and budding authors in 22 Indian languages as well as English. In view of the significant impact of the first edition of PM-YUVA, PM-YUVA 2.0 was launched on 2 October 2022.

Contest: Know about the process

The contestants have to submit a book proposal of 10,000 words. The division has been set as per the following:

Synopsis: 2000-3000 words

Chapter Plan

Two-three sample chapters: 7000-8000 words

Bibliography and References

The proposals will be evaluated from 16 January to 31 March. The meeting of the National Jury will be conducted in April. The names of the selected candidates will be declared in May. The mentorship duration is going to be from 1 June to 30 November. The publication of the first set of books will start on 1 February 2024.

Theme of PM-YUVA 2.0

The core theme of the scheme is Democracy (events, institutions, people, constitutional values-past, present, future). It should be noted that the theme is specific to Democracy in the Indian context only.

