PM YASASVI 2022 provisional answer key released, how to download

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the answer key for Prime Minister Young Achievers Scholarships Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM YASASVI) 2022 examination. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer key for (YASASVI) entrance exam through the official web portal. The YASASVI Entrance Test was held for the award of scholarships to OBC, EBS, and DNT candidates in Class 9 and 11 in identified top schools. The test was organised in Computer Based Test(CBT) mode and was conducted in a single shift on 25 September. Along with the provisional answer key, the testing agency has also issued the PM YASASVI question paper as well as the marked responses.

What are the steps to download the PM YASASVI exam’s answer key?

Go to the official web portal

Go to the link that reads “Click here for Display of answer keys for Challenge”

On the new page fill in your PM YASASVI log in credentials

Verify the PM YASASVI answer key with your answers and submit the grievances (if any)

Download the YET answer key for further reference.

Here is the direct link to check the notice on the release of Yasavi exam’s answer key.

The answer key of the YASASVI exam can be checked here.

It was a 3-hour examination that was conducted between 2 PM and 5 PM. The notice states that no grievance with regard to the answer key(s) after declaration of result will be entertained. The decision of the experts on the challenges shall be considered as final.

The Prime Minister YASASVI scholarship scheme is awarded at two levels as mentioned above. Candidates may write to NTA in case of any queries or clarifications on – yet@nta.ac.in. Candidates can also contact the NTA helpline number – 011 4075 9000.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.