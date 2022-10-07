PM YASASVI 2022 provisional answer key released, how to download
Along with the provisional answer key, the testing agency has also issued the PM YASASVI question paper as well as the marked responses
National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the answer key for Prime Minister Young Achievers Scholarships Award Scheme for Vibrant India (PM YASASVI) 2022 examination. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer key for (YASASVI) entrance exam through the official web portal. The YASASVI Entrance Test was held for the award of scholarships to OBC, EBS, and DNT candidates in Class 9 and 11 in identified top schools. The test was organised in Computer Based Test(CBT) mode and was conducted in a single shift on 25 September. Along with the provisional answer key, the testing agency has also issued the PM YASASVI question paper as well as the marked responses.
What are the steps to download the PM YASASVI exam’s answer key?
- Go to the official web portal
- Go to the link that reads “Click here for Display of answer keys for Challenge”
- On the new page fill in your PM YASASVI log in credentials
- Verify the PM YASASVI answer key with your answers and submit the grievances (if any)
- Download the YET answer key for further reference.
Here is the direct link to check the notice on the release of Yasavi exam’s answer key.
The answer key of the YASASVI exam can be checked here.
It was a 3-hour examination that was conducted between 2 PM and 5 PM. The notice states that no grievance with regard to the answer key(s) after declaration of result will be entertained. The decision of the experts on the challenges shall be considered as final.
The Prime Minister YASASVI scholarship scheme is awarded at two levels as mentioned above. Candidates may write to NTA in case of any queries or clarifications on – yet@nta.ac.in. Candidates can also contact the NTA helpline number – 011 4075 9000.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
NEET PG counselling 2022: MCC to close registration process tomorrow; register at mcc.nic.in
Candidates can register at mcc.nic.in up to 12 pm. The choice locking process will be made available on 25 September from 3 pm to 11:55 pm
Allahabad University UG admissions 2022: Registration via CUET scores to begin soon
The registration process is likely to commence from the last week of September 2022. Read the official notification for more details
ICAR AIEEA UG answer key 2022 released at icar.nta.nic.in; check steps to download
The question papers, responses, and answer key of the ICAR AIEEA (UG) exam can be accessed via the candidates’ login id. The ICAR undergraduate exam was conducted on 13, 14, and 15 September