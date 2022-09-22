PM YASASVI 2022: NTA releases admit card for CBT, check how to download

The National Testing Agency has issued the admit card for PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India or PM YASASVI 2022 exam. Candidates who are aspiring to appear for the Young Achievers Scholarships Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) Entrance Test may download the admit card through the official web portal of NTA YET at yet.nta.ac.in. The YET 2022 will be held for the award of scholarships to EBS, OBC, and DNT candidates in Class 9 and 11 in identified Top Schools. The test will be organised in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and will be conducted in a single shift on 25 September. It will be a 3-hour examination between 2 PM and 5 PM. The candidate should download the admit card from the NTA web portal. The candidate will have to appear in the examination at the given centre on the date and timing as mentioned in his/her e-admit card.

What are the steps to download the PM YASASVI admit card?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of NTA YET at yet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the tab which reads, “Download admit cards”.

Step 3: Then candidates will then have to fill in the login details like application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Once you submit your details, the admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details mentioned on it and download your admit card.

Step 6: Candidates are required to keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

It is to be noted that the exam city slips were released earlier and they are different from the admit card of the exam.

Here is the direct link to download the YASASVI admit card.

It is to be noted that merely appearing in the test does not give any right to the candidate for the award of scholarships. The award of a scholarship is subject to fulfilling the eligibility Criteria, Rank in the Merit List, verification of original documents, and other criteria as may be mentioned by the concerned State Govt. under the Scheme.

