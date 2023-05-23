Planning to study MBBS in Malaysia? Eligibility, courses, admission process, and all you need to know

At a time when studying medicine has become very expensive, the costs of a degree abroad have largely climbed up, especially for Indian students. As a result of this, Indian students often look for affordable medical colleges abroad, and Malaysia has appeared to be among the favourite destination for medical aspirants. With almost a similar culture and a growing Indian diaspora, hundreds of students have been flocking to Malaysia every year to pursue courses in the medical field. Speaking of which, willing students from India also need to clear NEET exams before applying to their favourite colleges in Malaysia.

From enrollment websites, eligibility, courses, and colleges, scroll down to read in detail about studying medicine in Malaysia.

Official government website for enrolling in higher education at Malaysian institutions:

mohe.gov.my/en

Eligibility for students:

1. Aspiring students need to have passed their Class 12 Board examinations in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, scoring at least 50 per cent.

2. Students must have Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as their principal subjects in Class 12.

3. Students must have cleared NEET.

4. Students must have a good knowledge of the English language.

MBBS course structure:

Students willing to study medicine in Malaysia will need to pursue MBBS, a six-year programme that would include a one-year compulsory internship. The remaining five years will be focused on giving out theoretical and practical knowledge. While this is the basic course structure for MBBS, students are advised to check the same with their respective colleges, as courses can vary.

Admission process for MBBS courses:

1. After doing proper research, choose a college to pursue MBBS and look for the application form.

2. Fill the form with the necessary information and upload the required documents.

3. After submitting the form, you might receive the offer letter.

4. Once received, pay the required fees.

5. Your next step would be to apply for a study visa in Malaysia.

Documents required for MBBS in Malaysia:

1. A copy of your passport

2. Your marksheets and passing certificates of Class 10 and Class 12.

3. Migration certificate.

4. A copy of your offer letter.

5. All the other documents listed by the foreign ministry of the Government of Malaysia.

Fees structure:

To pursue MBBS courses in Malaysia, students might need to pay tuition fees of between Rs 9 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per year. Apart from this, the students will also need to bear the living cost that can come between Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000 every year.

Medium of teaching:

Considering a large number of Indian students jetting off to Malaysia for pursuing medicine, the medium for teaching MBBS is English. This comes as an advantage for all the Indians.

Prominent medical colleges:

Some of the most recognised and prominent medical colleges in Malaysia include the Asian Institute of Medicine Science and Technology (AIMST), Jeffrey Cheah School of Medicine and Health Sciences, MAHSA University Faculty of Medicine, Segi University, International Medical University and Perdana University, among others.

