The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline to raise objections for the State Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 answer key. As per recent updates, the last date to raise objections is 10 December 2022 till 5 pm. “PGCET 2022 Provisional Key answer objections are open till 10/12/2022 before 05.00 PM,” reads the notice on the official website. Candidates will have to send their objections against PGCET 2022 provisional answer key via mailing at ugcet2022documents@gmail.com to the exam conducting body. Students should keep in mind that they are required to submit their objections along with relevant supporting documents.

Earlier, the last date to raise objections against the PGCET 2022 provisional answer key was 6 December. However, KEA extended this deadline for another four days. Only after considering the objections received by candidates against the provisional answer key, the KEA will release the final answer key and result of PGCET 2022.

Check steps to raise objections for Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key:

Step 1: Visit KEA’s official website.

Step 2: Search and click on the designated PGCET 2022 provisional answer key link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then check and verify the responses that appear on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates will have to proceed to raise their objection against PGCET 2022 provisional answer key (only if required).

Step 5: Once the process is done, click on submit.

According to the schedule, the PGCET 2022 exam was held on 19 and 20 November 2022. The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test was conducted by the exam conducting body for students seeking admission to Master of Computer Application (MCA), Masters of Technology (MTech), and Master of business administration (MBA) programmes.

The test for MTech courses was conducted on 19 November (afternoon shift) from 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm. The MCA exam was held on 20 November (morning shift) from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The MBA exam was also scheduled on 20 November from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm (afternoon shift).

For more details, check the official site of KEA.

