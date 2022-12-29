The deadline to register for the sixth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2023 ends tomorrow, 30 December 2022. The PPC is hosted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Students from Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 can register themselves on the official website. For the unversed, PPC is a session where PM Modi interacts with students, teachers, and parents in order to provide advice on how to reduce exam tension and conquer test phobias. For PPC 2023, students will be selected via an online creative competition. The winners of the competition will get a chance to attend the event with Prime Minister Modi.

After the Pariksha Pe Charcha session is over, students who participated in it will be given certificates of appreciation and PPC kits. As many as 2,050 people will receive a certificate signed by the NCERT director and a copy of the book – ‘Exam Warrior’. The PPC event is scheduled to take place in January 2023 at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi in a town hall format.

Here’s how to apply for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023:

-Go to innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023

-On the main site, search and click on participate now.

-Log in and submit the required details.

-Then submit the application form and download the confirmation page.

PPC Themes for Students 2023

-Our Culture is our pride

-My Book My Inspiration

-Save Environment for future generations

-Know your freedom fighters

-My Life, My Health

-Why is staying healthy so important? What do you do to remain in good health?

-My Start up Dream

-STEM Education/Education without Boundaries

-Toys and Games for Learning in Schools

PPC Themes for Parents 2023:

-My Child, My Teacher

-Adult Education- Making Everyone Literate

-Learning and Growing Together

PPC Themes for Teachers 2023:

-Our Heritage

-Enabling Learning Environment

-Education for Skilling

-Lesser Curricular Load and No fear for exams

-Future Educational Challenges

Last year, more than 12.12 lakh students, along with 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents had registered for the event. Students, parents/guardians, and teachers are advised to keep checking the official website of PPC for more details.

