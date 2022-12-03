The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the Pariksha Pe Charcha sixth edition in January 2023. Students who want to interact with PM Modi can now register themselves for a spot in the program from the official web portal at innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023, as shared by the Ministry.

Through this program, PM Modi conducts interaction with students, teachers and parents on issues like exam stress, higher studies and more. This is a special program where PM Modi shares some effective tips with the students of classes 9 to 12 to make the examination period stress free for them. The registration process to participate in the interaction is now active and the last date to register is 25 December.

According to the notice, students, parents and teachers are invited to frame questions to be addressed to the Prime Minister through a competition mode. The selected questions will then be shortlisted by the NCERT and may be featured in the programme.

What are the steps to register for PPC 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at innovateindia.mygov.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Participate’ button under the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023’ section on the home page.

Step 3: Students can share their responses on any one of the topics given to them.

Step 4: Students can also share their questions with the Prime Minister in a maximum of 500 characters.

Step 5: Parents and teachers can also take part in online activities specially designed for them and submit their entries.

Here is the direct link to register yourself for PPC 2023: https://www.narendramodi.in/ppc2023

Candidates should refer to the above website for more details.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.