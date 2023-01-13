Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduces masterclass for students; details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rolled out the “Modi Masterclass” prior to the event of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2023. The master class contains videos of the Prime Minister answering questions and posting text summaries on some topics. The masterclass is going to bring together all the important themes that PM Modi has talked about in his interactions. It will contain the answers to many questions that a young individual might want to ask about issues regarding their exams and lives.

PM Modi went on to Twitter to post about the master class. In his tweet, he wrote, “It is exam season and as our #ExamWarriors are immersed in exam preparations, sharing an interesting repository of Mantras and activities that will help ease exam stress and also help celebrate exams. Have a look…”

It is exam season and as our #ExamWarriors are immersed in exam preparations, sharing an interesting repository of Mantras and activities that will help ease exam stress and also help celebrate exams. Have a look…https://t.co/EegBatayuJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2023



Around 2,050 participants who were selected via MyGov’s creative writing contests will get a certificate and a Pariksha Pe Charcha kit. The kit includes the Prime Minister’s Exam Warriors book in English and Hindi.

Students, teachers, and parents can register for the PPC 2023 till 27 January and get a chance to interact with PM Modi. The PPC event has been conducted successfully for the last five years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Steps to register

Visit the official website of Innovate India, then click on the image which reads as “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023”.

Now, click on the link which says “participate now”.

After this, key in the required details and submit the same.

Then you will be registered for the “Pariska Pe Charcha”.

Make sure to save the details for future reference.

The competition is being held for the school students of classes 9 to 12. Students are able to submit their responses to any one of the themes provided to them.

PPC 2023 themes for the students

Know your freedom fighters

My book, my inspiration

Save environment for future generations

Our culture is our pride

My life, my health

My startup dream

STEM education/ education without boundaries

Toys and games for learning in schools

