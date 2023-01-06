OSSTET Admit Card 2023 out, check steps to download

The Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) admit card for 2023 has been released by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website of BSE, Odisha. The exam is going to be conducted on 12 January, 2023. The OSSTET exam 2023 is going to have two papers, paper 1 and paper 2. The applicants will have 2 hours and 20 minutes to solve the question paper. The paper will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with every question carrying 1 mark. It should be noted that it is mandatory for the candidates to bring their admit cards to the examination centre. Without the hall ticket, they won’t be allowed to give the exam.

OSSTET Admit Card 2023: Steps required to download

After landing on the official website BSE, Odisha, click on the OSSTET Admit Card 2023 link visible on the homepage.

Key in the necessary details and click on the submit button to proceed.

After this, your admit card will appear on your device’s screen.

Now, download your admit card and also take out its hardcopy for future reference.

Alternatively, you can download the hall ticket directly from here.

Age limit

No age limit has been fixed for the OSSTET exam.

Educational Qualification

Candidates are required to have a bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline from a recognised university or equivalent. Along with the qualification, the candidates should also know how to read and write in Odia.

Number of attempts

There is no limit to the number of times a candidate can give the OSSTET exam.

Nationality

The candidates must be a citizen of India in order to appear for the exam.

About BSE, Odisha

The BSE, Odisha is a body corporate which has been constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. The body controls, regulates, and develops Secondary Education in the State of Odisha. It offers varied courses to equip students for different occupations, and for preparing them for university education. It examines the students who have completed a prescribed course of study and offers certificates to successful candidates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.