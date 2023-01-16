OSSC WEO recruitment 2021: Prelims exam result announced; check how to download

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the result of the Preliminary examination for the position of Welfare Extension Officer 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their results from the official web portal of the Commission. The recruitment drive is being held to hire 129 Welfare Extension Officers as Initial Appointees under the Odisha government’s SC and ST Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department. A total of 2581 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main examination. The Main written examination (Stage 2) will be conducted on 29 and 30 January this year.

The OSSC WEO prelims exam was held from 17-23 December 2022. The selection for the vacancies will be done on the basis of the prelims exam, mains exam, and viva voce. The finally selected candidates will be placed as Initial Appointees and would get a remuneration of Rs. 25300 per month.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will end the online application process for recruitment to 7540 vacancies of Regular Teachers for Government Secondary Schools under the S&ME Department, Odisha, Bhubaneswar today, 16 January. Any candidate who wants to apply for the post of Teacher should have passed the HSC exam organised by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha or any other equivalent exam, with Odia as a Language subject.

