OSSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 129 WEO posts from 13 September

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released a notification inviting candidates for recruitment to the post of Welfare Extension Officer (WEO). Candidates can apply at ossc.gov.in from 13 September to 12 October

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released a notification inviting eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Welfare Extension Officer (WEO). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in. The online application process will begin from 13 September to 12 October. The Commission will fill up a total of 129 vacancies of Welfare Extension Officers as Initial Appointees through this recruitment drive. The OSSC recruitment drive is being conducted under the SC and ST Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department, Government of Odisha. Candidates are advised to read the official notification before applying for the post.

No physical copy or hard copy of the application form should be submitted by the applicant.

Detailed Notice of Recruitment to the Post of Welfare Extension Officer-2021.

Notification regarding the online application form for the post of Welfare Extension Officer-2021.

Vacancy Details (Total 129):

Unreserved (UR) category: 82 posts

Schedule Tribe (ST): 29 vacancies

Schedule Caste (SC): 16 positions

Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC): 2 openings

The minimum age requirement for the post of Welfare Extension Officer is 21 years. Whereas, the maximum age limit is 38 years as on 1 January 2021. Aspirants must also hold a Bachelor’s degree in Arts/Commerce/Science or an equivalent examination certificate from any recognised university/college in India.

Candidates belonging to the general category have to pay an examination fee of Rs 200. Others from SC/ST/PwD (having Permanent Disability) category have been exempted from payment of the fee.

The selection process for the Welfare Extension Officer recruitment includes a preliminary exam, main exam, and viva voce. As per the notification, the tentative date for the preliminary written examination will be held in the second week of November this year.

The consolidated monthly remuneration for the first year is Rs 25,300 per month. For more information and updates, candidates must keep checking the official website of OSSC on a regular basis.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.