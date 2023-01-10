The certificate verification date of the Junior Laboratory Assistant examination 2022 has been preponed by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). According to an update provided by their official website, the certificate verification will be conducted in the Commission’s office at Unit-II, Bhubaneswar on 17 January 2023 rather than 18 January 2023. While the results of the written examinations have already been released, candidates have been also notified to download their admission letters for appearing at the certificate verification. Candidates can download their admission letter from 12 January on the official website of OSSC –

The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 64 vacancies. The candidates are required to clear both the stages, that is the written test and certificate verification round in order to get recruited to the JLA post.

For more details, view the official notice.

Salary and job profile

The pay scale of the JLA stands at Rs 14,200 per month. The salary of the employee will increase with his/her experience. The OSSC JLAs are going to receive various benefits and entitlements during their working tenure. These are the benefits that are offered to the employees:

Gratuity

Travel allowance

Provisional fund

Allowance for house rent

Overtime allowance

OSSC JLA 2022: Steps for downloading the admission letter

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website of OSSC, click on the Junior Laboratory Assistant-2022 admission letter link.

Step 2: Now, proceed by keying in your login credentials and submitting.

Step 3: After this, the admission letter will be presented on your screen.

Step 4: Go through your admission letter, download it, and take out its hardcopy for future reference.

OSSC JLA 2022: Eligibility criteria

The candidates must hold a bachelor’s Degree or diploma in the specified subject to become eligible for the post of JLA.

The minimum age limit of the applicant has been set at 21 Years, while the maximum age limit is 38 years. However, age relaxation has been provided to the candidates from reserved categories.

The candidates are required to be Indian nationals in order to become eligible for the OSSC JLA 2022 recruitment drive.

The OSSC JLA 2022 can be attempted any number of times until the maximum age limit has been reached.

The applicants must be proficient in reading, writing, and speaking Odia.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.