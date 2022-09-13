OSSC issues Group C technical exam admit card, check direct link

As per the latest update, the OSSC Group C Mains Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 18 September 2022. The candidates are required to carry the Odisha SSC Group C Admit Card to their respective exam centre

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admission letter for recruitment to various Group-C Technical posts under Odisha Government Press. Aspirants can download their admission letters from the official web portal. Candidates can access the admit cards by logging in using their registered mobile number and password. As per the latest update, the OSSC Group C Mains Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 18 September 2022. The candidates need to carry the Odisha SSC Group C Admit Card to their respective exam centre. They are advised to check the details present on the OSSC Group C Hall Ticket. If anyone finds a mistake on the OSSC Group C Admit Card, they must get it corrected from the authorities.

What are the steps to download the OSSC Group C admit card?

Go to the official web portal of the Commission

Click on “Download the Admission Letter for recruitment of different Group-C Technical posts under Odisha Government Press,” on the homepage

Fill in your details including your registered username and password. You may also login with an otp

Once you submit your details, the OSSC admit card will appear on screen.

Download the OSSC admit card and take a printout of it to carry it for the exam.

It is advised to not wait until the last minute to download the OSSC admit card to avoid any technical errors on the examination day.

Here is the direct link to download the OSSC admit card.

Earlier, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) had declared the result of Sub Inspector of Excise 2021. Candidates may download the result from the official web portal.

A total of 875 candidates have been shortlisted for the Physical Standard Measurement and Physical Test that is to be conducted from 16 to 20 September.

