OSSC Investigator Mains admit card 2022 released, check steps to download

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued the hall ticket for the Investigator Main exam 2022. Eligible candidates may download their admit cards from the official web portal of the commission. The main written exam and the computer skill test are supposed to take place on 22 January 2023. The main exam will be held from 10 AM to 1 PM and the reporting time for the skill test is 2 PM. Candidates concerned can now download their OSSC Investigator Admission Letter from the link present in the What’s New section of the website of commission by filling in their User Id & Password to appear at the examination in the venue on the date and time mentioned in the admit card.

What are the steps to download the OSSC admit card?

Go to the official web portal of the Commission.

Click on “Download the Admission Letter For the Post of Investigator-2022” on the homepage.

Fill in your OSSC login details and then click on submit.

Check and download the OSSC admit card.

Take a printout of the OSSC admit card for future reference.

Here is the direct link to the OSSC admit card download.

It is to be noted that the candidates who do not appear in any of the tests on the scheduled date and time, his/her candidature for a particular vacancy will not be considered for the next stage of certificate verification. More details about the recruitment process should be checked from the OSSC’s official web portal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.