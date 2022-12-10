OSSC CTS 2022 Recruitment: Application process for for 2168 Group B and C posts ends today

Odisha Staff Selection Commission will close the application process for Combined Technical Services on 10 December 2022. Aspirants who want to apply for the Group B and Group C posts can apply online through the official web portal. Candidates who are between the age of 21 and 38 years on 1 January 2022, are eligible to apply with certain relaxations for the candidates from reserved categories.

The details of the OSSC vacancies are given below:

Auditor in various directorates: 220 vacancies

Gram Panchayat Extension Officer: 87 vacancies

Assistant CT and GST officer: 107 vacancies

Handicrafts Promotion Officer: 48 vacancies

Inspector of Supplies: 110 vacancies

Junior Correctional Officer: 20 vacancies

Junior Employment Officer: 26 vacancies

Inspector of Cooperative Societies under various directorates: 72 vacancies

Small Savings & Financial Inclusion Officer: 9 vacancies

Junior Assistant in various offices, directorates: 193 vacancies

Junior Clerk: 51 vacancies

What is the educational qualification required?

Aspirants should be citizens of India. The candidate should have passed the middle school examination with Odia as a language or an equivalent examination with Odia as the medium of examination in a non-language subject

The candidate should have passed Odia as a language subject in the final exam of Class 7 and above or should have passed a test in Odia in the middle school exam

What are the steps to apply for OSSC CTS Recruitment?

Go to the official web portal of OSSC.

Go to apply online and a new page will appear on the screen.

Go to the registered user link or new user link and then enter your details.

Fill in the OSSC application form and make the application fee payment.

Once done, then click on submit.

Download the OSSC CTS page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Here is the direct link to the OSSC CTS recruitment.

What is the selection process?

A merit list of the applicants will be prepared on the basis of their performance. Candidates who will get shortlisted for the main examination may or may not be asked to appear for a Mathematics or Computer Skill Test.

